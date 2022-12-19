PeakLogix Welcomes Pat Peplowski as VP of Business Development

MIDLOTHIAN, VIRGINIA (December 5, 2022) — PeakLogix is pleased to announce that Pat Peplowski has joined the company as VP of Business Development. Peplowski is a data-driven leader who has spent his 30-year career profitably growing and scaling companies operating in B2B markets.

The material handling market has been on a significant rise, bringing an abundance of companies seeking expedited solutions for managing inventory, increasing operational efficiencies and driving profitability. Peplowski carries a deep level of expertise in business development and client relationship management.

Peplowski's career began in various front-line and mid-level management roles, gaining him valuable hands-on experience within the manufacturing, distribution and material handling industries.

Before joining PeakLogix, Peplowski was with Heartland Steel Products for over 11 years, first as their VP of Sales and later as CEO/President. He played a significant role in re-establishing the company in the marketplace, spearheading the business's development and client management and implementing effective growth strategies and processes. Prior to that, he managed the sales group of Interlake Mecalux, Inc. for over a decade.

Peplowski earned an MBA from Wayne State University and a BA from Michigan State University, is a Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®) and Certified Scrum Product Owner® (CSPO®), and holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt 2.0.

“PeakLogix’s advanced ability to develop data-driven, tailored solutions for our clients’ specific needs is seemingly unmatched in the industry and I’m excited to join the company as it’s increasing market share and expanding its suite of innovative solutions,” said Peplowski. “As the product suite becomes more software-driven, my technical background brings a unique lens to how we engage our clients and solve their immediate and long-term distribution and facilities challenges,” he added.

"Pat brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to PeakLogix, not only in the industry but in building teams and scaling businesses," said Robert Giberson, President of PeakLogix. He added, "We are excited to have him step into such an important role for the company. His seasoned leadership skills and customer-centric mindset will be crucial to our team's success."

Peplowski’s position with PeakLogix began in October 2022.

About PeakLogix

PeakLogix is an Alta Material Handling company offering an extended portfolio of products and services that drive efficiencies for our clients and partners. PeakLogix has been a material handling systems integrator providing complete material handling and storage solutions since 1989. From initial needs analysis to design, installation, training and support, PeakLogix has helped thousands of manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and warehousing operations become more profitable through innovative solutions. For more information, visit PeakLogix.com.

