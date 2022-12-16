OSHA flags Amazon for failing to record workplace injuries

The mega-retailer Amazon.com has been cited by federal inspectors for failing to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six separate warehouse facilities, the U.S. Department of Labor said today.

The charges are part of ongoing investigations in five states, including Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, New York, according to the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigators launched a series of inspections in July, following referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. To date, they have discovered violations at sites in: Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; New Windsor, New York; Aurora, Colorado; Nampa, Idaho; and Castleton, New York.

Specifically, OSHA issued Amazon citations for 14 record-keeping violations, including failing to record injuries and illnesses, misclassifying injuries and illnesses, not recording injuries and illnesses within the required time, and not providing OSHA with timely injury and illness records.

“Solving health and safety problems in the workplace requires injury and illness records to be accurate and transparent,” Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker said in a release. “Our concern is that nothing will be done to keep an injury from recurring if it isn’t even recorded in the logbook which – in a company the size of Amazon – could have significant consequences for a large number of workers.”

Despite the number of violations, Amazon is unlikely to face a significant punishment. OSHA has proposed a penalty of $29,008, while the Seattle-based company declared a 2021 net income of $33.4 billion on net sales of $469.8 billion.

However, the findings may give more leverage to labor groups, who have argued for years that Amazon employees suffer injuries at greater rates than the industry average, saying the company pushes its workers too hard to fulfill orders in its automated warehouses. Those same concerns helped motivate Amazon workers in April to create the first union of company workers, in a vote at a fulfilment center on Staten Island, New York. The Amazon Labor Union says its demands include “better pay, better benefits, and better working conditions.”







