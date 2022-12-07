Mark Stanton Joins Matrix Design Group as Vice President - Industrial Sales and Business Development

NEWBURGH, IN. December 6, 2022 – Matrix Design Group, a leading provider of technology for mining and industrial safety and productivity, has named Mark Stanton Vice President of Industrial Sales and Business Development. Stanton has an extensive background in industrial technology sales and management, particularly in material handling. He most recently served as General Manager of the PowerFleet for Industrial Division of PowerFleet, Inc., having held numerous positions at the company since joining it in 2014. At Matrix, his initial focus will be on expanding the OmniPro collision avoidance system product line in the U.S. and globally.

“Mark has a passion for cultivating customer loyalty and driving revenue growth,” said Mark Watson, president of Matrix Design Group. “His years of experience and vast knowledge in the field of industrial technology and solutions will be a huge asset for Matrix as we develop and expand our Industrial Division. We are delighted that he has joined the team.”

Stanton brings more than 23 years of experience in the transportation and logistics, warehousing and distribution industries in North America and Europe. Prior to joining PowerFleet, he held sales and business development leadership positions at Symbol Technologies, ThingMagic and C3 Solutions.

With the 2021 introduction of OmniPro’s visual artificial intelligence (V.A.I.) collision avoidance system, Matrix began expansion beyond mining and into industrial markets, including material handling and construction. The goal of OmniPro is to deliver a complete safety platform, allowing operators unique insights into daily activities at their operations.

For more information on Matrix, visit www.MatrixTeam.com and to learn more about OmniPro, visit www.MatrixTeam.com/OmniPro.

About Matrix Design Group, LLC

Matrix is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer that designs, develops and markets safety and productivity technology for use in mining and industrial applications. Its innovative, industry-leading systems include proximity detection, collision avoidance, networks/communications/tracking, mine atmospheric monitoring, lighting and cameras. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, Matrix has offices in Lexington, KY, Johannesburg, South Africa and Emerald, Queensland, Australia.