LaserShip/OnTrac Opens Brand-New 327,000 Sq. Ft. Sort Center in Logan Township

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — November 22, 2022 — Leading e-commerce parcel carrier LaserShip/OnTrac has opened a brand-new 326,973 square foot sort center in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area and invested in automation to increase capacity and empower retailers with faster delivery at a lower cost.

“Our continued investment in network infrastructure is the direct result of our retailers’ need to diversify their carrier mix and reach their customers with faster, reliable last-mile delivery,” says Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of LaserShip/OnTrac. “We’re excited to open our new sort center ahead of this year’s holiday shopping season, and we look forward to welcoming more members of the community to our team.”

The state-of-the-art sort center, located at 701 Crossroads Boulevard in Logan Township, New Jersey, will facilitate deliveries to over 250 million consumers across LaserShip/OnTrac’s hub-and-spoke residential e-commerce delivery network, which spans 30 states and Washington, D.C. LaserShip/OnTrac has also invested in a fully automated small package sorter to increase the facility’s sorting capacity to 31,000 packages per hour, effectively doubling the capacity in the densely populated tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

“Providing faster delivery services is extremely important to the region's businesses to stay competitive and serve the needs of their customers,” said Janet Garraty, executive director of the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce, Gloucester County, NJ. “The new sort center will support the supply chain operations for many of our region’s businesses. We look forward to welcoming LaserShip/OnTrac to our community.”

In addition to expanding its infrastructure, LaserShip/OnTrac plans to add over 400 full-time and seasonal workers.

The opening of the new sort center will enable retailers to take advantage of LaserShip/OnTrac’s coast-to-coast delivery service, which helps them reach consumers in the country’s most populated regions with faster, reliable home delivery. Launched as a product of the companies’ 2021 merger and in response to overwhelming customer feedback for a proven alternative to national carriers, the transcontinental network connects LaserShip and OnTrac’s complementary East and West Coast delivery footprints to move packages across the country in as little as three days.

