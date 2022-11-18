Albert Heijn and Swisslog realize automated Home Shop Center

For the automated fulfilment of the shopping crates, an automation solution from Swisslog was chosen. Designed by Swisslog experts, the solution features the AutoStore system, which will use its robots and bins to quickly collect individual products, such as a jar of peanut butter or a tube of toothpaste. Nearly 300 robots will soon drive through the new HSC to collect the ordered groceries. For employees, this will make work lighter.

Dirk-Jan de Vos, Head of Sales Swisslog Benelux: "Together with Albert Heijn, our automation and e-grocery experts have configured and deployed a unique solution where different technologies work together to fill, transport and sort a shopping crate - optimized by our smart SynQ software. The chosen technologies were selected based on Albert Heijn's product and order structure. Swisslog is proud to be partnering with Albert Heijn, to deliver this exciting project."

Innovative and sustainable

As well as being innovative, the new 25,000-plus sq m site is also sustainable. The completely gas-free building, like all other HSCs and DCs, will receive BREEAM certification because of various sustainable energy solutions such as solar panels, an energy-efficient cold store, energy-efficient LED lighting and a heat pump for the climate system in the offices.

Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn: "Innovation and sustainability come together in this new Home Shop Center: two themes that we at Albert Heijn - based on our mission 'Making better food accessible together. For everyone.' - bet big on. We are looking forward to the cooperation with Swisslog. With their smart automation solution, we will make the work more efficient and lighter while our colleagues continue to play a crucial role in taking care of the groceries for our customers."

Construction started

Construction of the new premises has recently started. After completion in spring 2023, implementation of AutoStore will start. The opening is scheduled for autumn 2023. The HSC in Barendrecht will deliver 45,000 orders per week to customers' homes.