Sanitary Conveyor for the Food Industry

Modern conveyor systems are used to streamline production in most companies and manufacturing facilities in the industrialized world. Accelerating the flow of raw materials and packing products down the conveyor line is one of the most effective ways for any industry to boost its production capacity. Most food industries take advantage of sanitary conveyors because of some common cleaning and sanitizing options available for these systems.

Choosing the right conveyor that suits best for your need

The food industry is one of the most highly regulated industries worldwide. There are many things considered when producing food items including cleanliness and sanitation. This two are the main important factor we must consider to avoid the potential impact of contamination.

The sanitation procedure must put a special focus on preventing contaminated food products or other harmful elements from getting into the processing conveyors and facilities.

Depending on the business goals, conveyors can be designed to accommodate a wide range of applications from roller conveyors to chain mechanisms, conveyor systems come in many configurations. Here is the most common type of sanitary conveyors used in industries are below

• Belt Conveyors

• Tubular drag cable

• Chain drags conveyors

• Pneumatic conveyors

Belt Conveyors

One of the conveyors that the food industry uses the most frequently today. Food-grade conveyor belts are comprised of non-porous materials and require higher floor area as they can only run horizontally.

Tubular Drag Cable

Tubular large cable disc conveyors can be your best choice if you're transporting a specific kind of food product. These conveyors' stainless steel-and-nylon-coated cables prevent the food material from any chemical reactions. This is a great option for your sanitary conveyor project.

Some key things need to be considered while choosing the right conveyor for your application.

Material

Considering the good that you plan to carry on the conveyor line, you should look for the size of the material and abrasion along with thickness, moisture content, and temperature. With this information, you can choose the suitable conveyor design for moving your material.

Operation

Another important thing you need to consider is the operation for which you are using the conveyor. If the conveyor is used for transporting material from one point to another point uses different conveyors than one used for specific control of product flow.

Space Availability

Conveyors are made in a wide range of sizes to accommodate products with varying sizes requirements and operations. Prior to selecting the conveyors for your needs, it's important to confirm that your system will fit in the available space and work effectively.

Cost

One of the most important factors that must be carefully considered to make the project possible is the cost. Companies have unique strategies that vary from each other. Some companies prioritize reliability, maintenance, etc., whereas others put a high priority on initial investments. Take the time to estimate the savings you can achieve by installing a conveyor system at your facility, considering labor costs, higher productivity, and maintenance.

Choosing the Right Type of Conveyor for the food industry can be a daunting task

In the food manufacturing industry, sanitary conveyors are a great option for the safe production of food materials. The ideal sanitary food conveyor should have an enclosed system, and no holes, crevices, nuts, or bolts for easy cleaning of the conveyor parts.

We know how difficult is to select the right sanitary conveyor type for your food industry. Our great expert team with excellent service is here to help you select the best type of conveyor system for your need