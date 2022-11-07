FLEXSPACE Ranked Second Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, November 7, 2022 - FLEXSPACE, a pioneering company that is revolutionizing how goods are being stored in industrial buildings, is honored to have been named for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing companies in South Carolina by The Capital Corporation, and co-sponsored by the HUB International Carolinas, the Pebble Group at Morgan Stanley, and Integrated Media Publishing. FLEXSPACE ranks second on the 2022 SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies® list.

South Carolina’s Fastest Growing Companies® was founded to honor the state’s most dynamic businesses and their contributions to our state’s economic vitality. This competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly owned companies that have contributed to South Carolina’s economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment.

“We are honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year as one of South Carolina’s Top 50 fastest growing companies - last year as the fourth fastest growing company and this year as the second fastest growing company in South Carolina,” said Todd Jessup, Principal and Founder, FLEXSPACE. “For the past three years our team has quadrupled in size to meet the food logistics industry’s expansive need to optimize its assets – land, energy, labor, and storage capacity. It’s a tremendously exciting time to be on the precipice of modernizing and revolutionizing industrial space.”

Since its founding in 2014, FLEXSPACE has experienced triple-digit annual growth and foresees continued hyper-growth for the next five years both in revenue and talent expansion. As FLEXSPACE continues to grow organically, it has also expanded into a vertically integrated enterprise to help solve the insufficient capacity of food storage.

About South Carolina’s Fastest Growing Companies

In 2022, companies were judged using a weighted calculation based on year-over-year growth in revenue and employee headcount. This calculation covered the annual periods from 2019 to 2021. These measurements portray positive change and true growth in any company without regard to industry.

About FLEXSPACE

FLEXSPACE looks at industrial space decidedly differently. We are revolutionizing how warehouses optimize their assets and solve the space capacity challenge. We excel at providing our clients with warehouses that are more efficient in their use of land, energy, labor, and storage. Our product portfolio provides flexible, scalable, modular space solutions that optimize resources and investment. For more information, visit www.flexspace360.com