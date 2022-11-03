Rhenus Group to Exhibit at the Air Cargo Forum and Transport Logistic Americas Trade Show in Miami

The leading global logistics service provider will be present at the Air Cargo Forum and Transport Logistic Americas trade show on November 8-10, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in booth 420. Rhenus will exhibit its complete portfolio of services and solutions, global network, and latest sustainable innovations.

The company will highlight its global capabilities, latest services, and new locations, such as the Colombia branch and the first US Midwest warehouse in Indianapolis. Rhenus will also present its Miami hub, which serves as the Americas regional headquarter and gateway to LATAM. Importers from Asia-Pacific and Europe can benefit from its fulfillment services as a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) warehouse and weekly air and ocean consolidations to LATAM.

Rhenus will hold a press conference on the first day of the trade show discussing the transformation of the global supply chain and the company investment in the Americas region. In addition, Rhenus Air & Ocean global CEO Tobias König and Jana Schebera, Regional Director of US West Coast, will participate as panelist speakers throughout the trade show. Both speakers will share valuable insights about today's supply chain and logistics industry.

“Participating at this trade fair is a great opportunity to showcase our world-class logistics services and strong global presence,” said Tobias König, Global CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean. “Rhenus has been investing in the region despite global disruptions and a volatile market. Today, the Americas region has expanded with more than 20 locations in three years. Exhibiting at the Air Cargo Forum and Transport Logistic Americas is a perfect platform for us to engage with potential clients and network with carrier partners throughout the region to showcase our global capabilities.”

One-on-one meetings with the Rhenus team will be available at the three-day event. Furthermore, Rhenus experts will have various speaking sessions at the booth about freight forwarding, warehousing solutions, sustainable transportation and warehousing options, project logistics, and verticals such as high-tech, automotive, and luxury fashion retail.

For more information about our global capabilities and services, please visit: https://www.rhenus.group/.