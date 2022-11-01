Goodman launches brand new 100,000 square feet sustainable logistics center in New Jersey

Businesses looking to provide same-day delivery on the east coast, will have a new opportunity with the new logistics center – Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II. The facility, to be developed and managed by Goodman Group, is strategically located between New Jersey and New York City, maximizing last mile logistics delivery to over 15 million people around New York City.

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said: “The launch of our latest development in New Jersey will unlock a new strategic location, making it highly sought after by customers servicing New York City and the surrounding communities. Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II is a great example of our approach to helping our customers actively achieve supply chain efficiencies. We’re doing this by locating our customers closer to their end consumers and delivering quality properties enabled for the latest technology and sustainability innovation.

The 100,000 square-feet Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II incorporates sustainable features including a solar panel ready roof, EV charging stations, and will be LEED certified. Carlstadt II is part of Goodman’s larger sustainability strategy brownfield regeneration, which reincorporates disused properties or land into productive multi-use facilities. Its strategic location is only 13 miles from the Port of New York / New Jersey and end consumers, helping to reduce overall transportation related carbon emissions. The convenient location provides easy access to New York City and Northern New Jersey via the Lincoln Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge.

“There is currently over 30,000,000 sq. ft. of active requirements in the market and over half of the industrial product under construction has been pre-leased demonstrating strong demand for industrial space in the New Jersey area”, said Bill Waxman, Vice Chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, the listing broker representing Goodman. ”We expect the current 2.5% vacancy rate to decline which further reinforces the strong demand for these assets and this unique opportunity offered by Goodman.”

This new facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the local economy, further supporting the community’s established workforce. Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II offers easy access to public transportation and on-site parking. Additionally, employees will benefit from the many local amenities including restaurants, hotels, American Dream Mall, Meadowlands Sports Complex, and convenient access to New York City.

Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II will be available for lease from Q3 2023. Building features are designed to enhance supply chain efficiencies including a 40-foot internal clearance height and 13 dock doors.

The Property is located at 333 Washington Avenue Carlstadt, NJ 07072. For more information about Goodman North America or the Carlstadt property, please visit us.goodman.com or follow Goodman Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.