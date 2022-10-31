Ship.Cars(R) President Heads Panel at Used Car Week on Digitizing Transport Logistics

Schaumburg, IL – October 31, 2022 – Ship.Cars, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for car hauling companies, announces that President, Eftim Eftimov, will moderate a panel on Digitizing Transport Logistics in Uncertain Times on Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 PM PST at Used Car Week 2022. The panel will be a candid discussion and analysis of how auto transport tech and logistics innovations are helping auto remarketers overcome the dual challenges of recession and inflation.

“We are excited to bring our car hauling platform to the used car and remarketing industries,” said Eftim Eftimov, President of Ship.Cars. “We combine a powerful transportation management system and market load board so that businesses can automate manual processes, giving businesses more time to focus on growth and expansion.”

The interactive panel will focus on logistics platforms, like Ship.Cars, driving efficiencies, and transport operations cost reductions at different stages in the auto remarketers digitalization journey. The panel will also discuss Home Delivery as an added customer benefit.

Attendees to the panel will learn:

● How far ahead are your customers in the digitalization of logistics processes

● How companies are handling digitalization and vertically integrating it across their business

● What challenges do companies face in the process

● What are the most critical factors that drive digitalization and efficiencies

● How is the customer-to-vendor/carrier relationship changing with digitalization

● Is Home Delivery a factor changing the market

Speakers on the panel include Joe Miller, EVP of Client Success, AutoIMS, a platform for inventory management; Kelly Olson, Senior Director SmartAuction Business Process, Ally Financial, a financial services company; and Mark Phillips, SVP, EDGE Pipeline, Auction Edge, a premier site for inventory. Eftim Eftimov is responsible for driving strategy, technology, and innovation within Ship.Cars. He manages the teams across Product, Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Carrier Relations.

Used Car Week combines five conferences covering the used car industry, from remarketing to consignor relations and auto finance. The conference takes place November 14 – 17 in San Diego. Attendees will connect to gain knowledge and best practices about the industry through education sessions, networking, and exhibits. An award ceremony that recognizes exceptional leaders across the spectrum of the used car and remarketing businesses will take place as well.

To register for the conference, visit https://usedcarweek.biz/register/.

About Ship.Cars

Ship.Cars empowers automotive shippers and carriers with innovative solutions that digitally transform their business with zero paperwork and phone calls, faster shipments, and greater efficiencies. Ship.Car’s solutions include LoadMate, a shipper transportation management system for small to mid-size dealers, auction houses, and franchises; LoadMate Pro for companies handling thousands of VIN moves/month; Carrier iTMS; and Driver ePod for proof of delivery. These solutions help car haulers automate their business to increase efficiencies, improve productivity, and grow profits. For more information, please visit ship.cars.