Logistics gives back: November 2022

To mark National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Fleet Advantage, a specialist in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management, donated $10,000 to truckersfinalmile.org through its Kids Around the Corner Foundation. Truckersfinalmile.org is a charity whose mission is to reunite North American truck drivers and their families in times of crisis, including loss of life, debilitating injury, and serious illness.
The belts and chains divisions of The Timken Co.'s Industrial Motion group gave back to the local Springfield, Missouri, community by preparing 40 solar car kits for donation to the Ozarks Regional YMCA. The kits were used as part of a competition that promotes youth education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and alternative energy.
TheAmerican Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Trucking Cares Foundation along with advocacy group Trucking Moves America Forward marshaled industry resources to deliver water to residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who were left without fresh drinking water as a result of this summer’s flooding. In September, trucks from J&M Tank Lines and Yellow Corp. delivered seven loads of fresh water to more than 150,000 city residents. In addition, the ATA delivered three truckloads of water to Northwest Georgia, which has also been stricken by flooding.
Contract logistics services provider DHL Supply Chain has donated $150,000 to the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross to help fund its disaster relief operations.
International transportation and logistics services provider Cargo-partner has committed to working with “Jugend Eine Welt” and its project partner “Salesians of Don Bosco” to help children and young people in Moldova who have been displaced from Ukraine. The project offers educational activities to help children better cope with trauma and to provide stability during difficult times.