New Line of IDEC VFDs Provides Flexible Motor Control and Energy Savings

IDEC Corporation, Sunnyvale, CA, October 27, 2022 — IDEC Corporation now offers a new line of VF1A Doesa variable frequency drives (VFDs), providing versatile control and efficient operation of electrical motors for a wide range of applications.

Control and efficiency

VFDs are used to control the speed and torque of AC motors so users can optimize system performance by running equipment at just the speed required to meet the demand of the load. Furthermore, VFDs are configurable to accelerate and decelerate to commanded speed smoothly, reducing the wear and tear on associated mechanical components. Among the greatest of VFD benefits is the energy savings realized by running a motor at any speed below maximum, so long as the equipment needs are met.

Control options

IDEC VF1A Doesa VFDs are suitable for speed control of variable and constant torque applications ranging from fans and pumps to specialized equipment. The VFD is capable of driving an induction motor (IM) or a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). IMs can be driven in open loop or closed loop, while PMSMs can be driven in open loop only

The product family features a compact form factor in a UL open-type construction, with nickel- and tin-plated bus bars and conformal coatings for corrosion protection. The VFD is designed for a long operating life, and provides a maintenance alarm signal.

Electrical input is nominally rated as three-phase low voltage AC 400V (with an allowable input voltage range of 380-480V AC), and the VFDs come in 14 models with a capacity range of up to 139A. Each VFD is quadruple rated for varying duties—normal or heavy overload, and mild 40DegC or high 50DegC temperatures—so users can minimize the number of models needed to handle a wide range of applications.

Other advanced functionality includes control of mechanical brakes, a built-in braking transistor, regeneration avoidance, and low-voltage ride through. Safe torque off (STO) capability ensures the VFD fulfills functional safety standard requirements while eliminating the need for external circuit breakers required by conventional VFDs.

Logic programming with 55 functions, different calculations and sequences, and fast processing intervals lets designers eliminate other small controllers, and adapt the VFD to meet special requirements. The logic is configured via easy-to-use graphical software, enabling users to create customized automation applications of up to 200 steps, including PID control. Online logic, value, and trace monitoring helps users optimize and diagnose applications. Password protection is included.

The VFD also includes seven digital inputs, two analog inputs, three digital outputs, and two analog outputs for added control functionality. A standard option port and RS-485 terminals are included, and the VFD accepts removable terminal cards for standard, 5V, and 12V/15V operation. Optional communication cards are available for easy integration of the VFD with PLCs and other intelligent devices.

An on-board keypad provides convenient status and diagnostic monitoring, along with local configuration and control capability. An optional external keypad makes it easy to set and save parameters in a convenient location—using a PC and software if desired—and then later connect this keypad locally at the VFD for downloading the configuration.

The IDEC portfolio of VF1A Doesa VFDs provide cost-effective, high-performance control for a wide variety of motor applications. As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for the VFDs, with no service or support contract required. For complete specifications or additional information, please contact IDEC Corporation at 800-262-IDEC (4332), or visit us online at us.idec.com/c/VF1A_Series .

About IDEC: IDEC Corporation is a global supplier that has provided innovative and reliable industrial automation and control products since 1945. Covering a broad range of market needs, these feature-rich and value-driven products include PLCs, human machine interfaces (HMIs), safety products and other industrial automation components. By delivering world-class products backed by personalized service and highly-rated technical support, IDEC enables design engineers to create lean, cost-effective, and safe solutions to optimize their automation applications. With the recent acquisition of APEM, one of the world's leading manufacturers of operator interface panels and related components, IDEC continues to enhance our customers’ ability to create high-quality solutions. For additional information, visit www.IDEC.com/usa

