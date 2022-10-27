Advantive, a Leading Manufacturing and Distribution Software Provider, Announces Tampa Bay Global HQ

Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, announced today that Tampa Bay, Florida will be the site of its new global headquarters, opening by the end of 2022. The new location (in Corporate Center III at International Plaza) will further support Advantive’s goal to transform the manufacturing and distribution industry and streamline complex processes for its 2,500 existing global customers and new customers alike.

With employees across five continents, Advantive chose Tampa Bay as its headquarters due to its booming tech scene and ample access to resources and talent. In addition to Advantive's CEO, Benoit de la Tour, and other key executives relocating to the new Florida office, the company plans to hire 50 new employees in 2022 with a projected growth of 150 employees in the next three years, most of which will work out of the headquarters.

"We created Advantive with the goal of pulling together the best technologies to truly transform the manufacturing and distribution industry and improve quality and revenue growth for our customers,” said de la Tour. “Now with the opening of our Tampa Bay office, we are excited to bring together top talent both locally and globally to drive innovation and profitability for our customers.”

In June, the software provider announced its founding after merging six industry leading brands, Advantzware, DDI System, Distribution One, InfinityQS, Kiwiplan and VIA. This merger positioned Advantive to be the largest brand in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and Statistical Process Control (SPC) sectors with software solutions that optimize operations visibility while driving improved quality, profitability and revenue growth for customers.

For more information on Advantive and careers, visit https://advantive.com/careers/.



About Advantive

Advantive is a market leader in mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 2,500 customers and operating in eight countries, Advantive’s software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.