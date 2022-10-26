Banyan Technology Podcast Launch, Anne Reinke TIA President & CEO Guest Stars

CLEVELAND, OH (October 26, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has launched Tire Tracks, its OTR shipping podcast for Shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain professionals.

“The Tire Tracks podcast is another channel to help educate the industry,” said Banyan CEO Brian Smith. “With the constant state of change of the current shipping environment, we believe we are well positioned with industry affiliations, an understanding of client expectations, and experiential shipping knowledge, to share valuable information with those who need it most.”

Tire Tracks officially launched at Connect 2022, Banyan’s Users Conference recently hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, with Transportation Intermediaries Association President and CEO Anne Reinke as its first guest. Future episodes are already in the works with Tire Tracks Host and Banyan Account Manager Patrick Escolas engaging leaders driving the OTR industry, offering insight into best practices, innovative technology, and the latest industry news from the leading freight management software provider.

“We are constantly evaluating our communication strategies to engage new ways to educate our clients and partners with information that can help enhance their OTR shipping operations,” said Escolas. “The response has been very exciting so far, which has allowed us to interview a large pool of dynamic guests to gain a diverse outlook on the supply chain and OTR shipping over the next few years.”

New episodes of Tire Tracks will be posted monthly on all major podcast channels including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Video versions of the podcast will be hosted on Banyan’s YouTube channel and the company’s website.

