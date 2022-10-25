Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Carlos Russell to Service Center Manager in Jackson, Mississippi

LEXINGTON, S.C. (October 25, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Carlos Russell has been promoted to service center manager in Jackson, Mississippi.

Russell started his career at the Jackson service center in Mississippi as a pickup and delivery supervisor. Most recently, he served as the Jackson service center’s assistant manager.

“Carlos has proven he is committed to our company culture and providing Quality Without Question service through his exceptional work ethic and leadership style,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We are confident that Carlos’ refined skillset and collaborative mindset will add even greater value to the Jackson service center.”

Russell, along with his wife, Victoria, and their five children are excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

