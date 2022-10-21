Gain Extra Load Capacity with the New 2700 Medium Duty Conveyor from Dorner

HARTLAND, Wis., (October 21, 2022) — For applications that need a little extra boost in load capacity, the new 2700 Medium Duty Conveyor from Dorner has the strength to carry heavier products for a variety of industrial automation and packaging applications including palletizers, multi-lane processing, case and tray handling and end-of-line packaging.

With regards to Dorner’s industrial flat belt conveyor options, the new 2700 Medium Duty hits the sweet spot between Dorner’s popular low profile 2200 and 3200 heavy duty platforms. While the 2200 conveyor can carry up to 80 pounds, and the 3200 conveyor can support up to 400 pounds, the 2700 Medium Duty is engineered to safely convey up to 150 pounds. This expanding portfolio of industrial conveyors give customers a full breadth of options to select the right platform for their specific application.

Another advantage the 2700 Medium Duty Conveyor brings is extended widths between 26” and 36”, available in 2” increments. Wider conveyors are becoming sought-after options in warehouses and industrial facilities as their extra capacity complement a company’s automation upgrades. The growing popularity of autonomous mobile robots (AMR), robotic palletizing and other technologies, all of which can handle heavier loads, pair nicely with the wider widths and increased carrying capacity of the 2700 Medium Duty. Furthermore, the conveyor can be wider than it is long, which enables an AMR to dock sideways, allowing for more efficient and faster loading and unloading. Features and benefits of the new 2700 Medium Duty Conveyors include:

• V-Guided positive belt tracking for smooth, maintenance-free performance even under demanding side load applications

• Precise rack and pinion belt tensioning for fast and simple tensioning

• Larger, sealed for life bearings easily handle 2700 Medium Duty capacity, while reducing maintenance

• 16 mm (5/8”) high speed nose bar transfer tail for precise transferring of small packages

• Engineered for applications involving multi-lane and medium part handling; transfers; accumulation, automated and manual assembly

For more information on Dorner’s new 2700 Medium Duty Conveyor, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.

Connect with Dorner on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dornerconveyors

Follow Dorner on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dornerconveyors

Subscribe to Dorner on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/DornerConveyors

Follow Dorner on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dorner-mfg-corp

###

Hartland, Wisconsin-based Dorner is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality conveyors and related equipment. Since 1966, companies from around the world have turned to Dorner conveyors for improved efficiency and productivity. For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.