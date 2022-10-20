Magaya and Chain.io Empower Forwarders to Automate Rate Management Operations

Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.

Chain.io enables freight forwarders and other logistics service providers to leverage Magaya’s rate database through a seamless integration. With the ability to access rate data from Magaya via the Chain.io integration, freight forwarders and logistics service providers can reduce manual data entry and errors, resulting in faster time to value, and increased visibility for all stakeholders, improving the customer experience.

“While ocean rates begin to soften, they still reside well above the industry norms experienced before the dawn of the ‘age of disruption’,” said Brian Glick, Founder and CEO, Chain.io. "Securing winning rates for your customers provides a competitive edge for freight forwarders and logistics service providers in a volatile marketplace that remains fraught with challenges. Integrating Magaya into our partner network equips users with yet another way to provide excellent service options and visibility to their customers."

Powered by integrations from Chain.io, customers can license Magaya Rate Management to send approved quotes, auto-rate jobs, apply specific rates, and load buy/sell rate data from Magaya directly into a customer’s TMS, saving up to 30% in time spent on shipment rating and 20% in billing hours.

“Chain.io’s serverless architecture coupled with their strong industry knowledge makes it easy and efficient for us to onboard customers and integrate to various systems in the logistics industry,” explained David Luttrell, CTO, Magaya Rate Management.

“With the integration of Magaya Rate Management, Chain.io customers can now license and access an industry-leading rate management system that creates a differentiator in a crowded forwarding marketplace,” concluded Glick. “By freeing up the human layer through these automated rate processes, operators are now able to move the needle with customers and build stronger, long-standing relationships.”