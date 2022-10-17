PorterLogic Unveils Full Suite of Flexible, Customizable Supply Chain Solutions

ATLANTA (Oct. 18, 2022) — Atlanta-based supply chain technology company PorterLogic is excited to unveil its full suite of supply chain software solutions. The PorterLogic Workflow Engine powers our family of lightweight, flexible solutions that custom-fit a supply chain team’s most pressing needs and can be up and running in weeks.

“No supply chain is the same, and every team has different needs and challenges. Our platform helps supply chain organizations get the exact functionality they need without changing existing processes or systems,” said PorterLogic’s CEO and Founder Jonathan Porter. "Our full platform helps high-growth supply chain teams find flexible solutions that solve their pain points. Whether they need to better manage inventory to avoid stockouts, capture more demand or eliminate error-prone spreadsheet-based processes, our technology can help.”

The announcement comes after successfully implementing customers on three of the suite’s offerings — inventory management, workflow automation and data integration. These solutions have helped high-growth retailers and manufacturers reduce costs and save time by automating tedious manual processes. A $350M direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer recouped its investment within four months of deploying PorterLogic’s application platform.

“Often, you only need a portion of capabilities found in ERP, WMS and other systems. That's exactly what we do. The lightweight, fully managed solutions are custom-tailored to your exact business requirements in weeks,” PorterLogic VP of Customer Success Alex Huggs said. “Our unique and proprietary low-code, workflow-based configuration grants operations teams infinite customizability without custom code or extensive IT involvement.”

PorterLogic is unveiling its expanded capabilities the same week as the Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 conference, where PorterLogic will be featured as a Showcase Company.

The announcement is also coming on the heels of the Atlanta-based company winning the 2022 Atlanta Startup Award for Scrappiest Startup and being featured at Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) supply chain vertical launch event.

About PorterLogic

PorterLogic is a flexible application platform for supply chain. We help supply chain organizations reduce costs and streamline operations by replacing spreadsheet-driven processes and filling the gaps between existing systems. The visual, low-code platform automates manual processes, connects disparate systems and systemizes operations. We support the fastest-growing supply chain teams to launch and capture savings within weeks. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Learn more at porterlogic.com.

