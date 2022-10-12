RJW LOGISTICS GROUP WELCOMES JENNIFER SHORKEY AS EXECUTIVE VP OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

WOODRIDGE, IL (October 10, 2022) – RJW Logistics Group (‘RJW’ or ‘the Company’), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer-packaged goods companies, announced today the hire of Jennifer Shorkey as Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, effective immediately. Shorkey will hold responsibility for building and maintaining strategic partnerships with today’s top retailers as part of the Company’s expanding retail logistics operation.

Shorkey brings 23 years of retail and logistics experience from her extensive career overseeing various supply chain roles for the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart. Her expertise lies in customer service, inventory management, SQEP, process standardization and continuous supply chain improvement. Most recently, she oversaw all Quality for the Ambient Distribution Network and more specifically, spearheaded the launch of Quality Inspectors in conjunction with Walmart’s Supplier Quality Excellence Program (SQEP) in Ambient DCs.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Jennifer Shorkey to our leadership team,” said Kevin Williamson, RJW CEO. “As we continue our efforts to provide greater value and improved retail supply chain processes to our customers, Jennifer’s leadership and expertise will be invaluable to the RJW team.”

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers delivering to retailers.

