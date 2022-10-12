Emerson’s New I/O Interface Software Helps Future-Proof Operations, Reduce Modernization Costs

AUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 12, 2022) – Emerson, a global software and engineering leader, has released DeltaV™ IOMyra.CONNECT, a new subscription software service designed to help plants simplify modernization with an open architecture pathway that makes it possible to transition to more efficient control schemes without the need to completely overhaul existing infrastructure. In a traditional plant with tens of thousands of I/O points and many controllers, this can save hundreds or thousands of hours of labor and up to 40% of the capital required for a total rip-and-replace upgrade.

Many plants still using control systems from 20 or 30 years ago are unable to reap the benefits of modern, digital technologies that optimize operations and improve sustainability. Modernizing those systems is complicated by the extensive time, labor, and capital expense required to convert the old wiring, terminations, and other infrastructure they are built upon, leaving plants “locked in” to legacy control technologies and expensive service contracts.

DeltaV IO.CONNECT provides a faster, easier, more cost-effective path to replacing any legacy system with a new DeltaV distributed control system while leaving existing I/O infrastructure in place. The solution is provisioned as a subscription software component of Emerson’s Guardian™ Support offering, helping plants remain always up-to-date, driving strategic goals and meeting business needs with future-proof operation. No legacy vendor software is required for configuration and maintenance of I/O.

By preserving existing I/O and leaving wiring intact, plants can reduce new system transition time by over 90%, keeping production on pace, reducing risks and minimizing downtime. Once the interface is installed and the plant is running new control technologies, technicians can update I/O on their preferred schedule while the plant runs, shifting what used to be a capital expenditure to the operations budget and driving immediate return on investment through improved process control performance.

“Many best practices for better visibility and improved performance are out of reach for the numerous plants still running legacy equipment today,” said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson’s process systems and solutions business.

“Moreover, many of the oldest systems are reaching the end of their product support lifecycles, forcing some plants to modernize on a very tight schedule. DeltaV IO.CONNECT empowers industrial plants to choose a digital control system with all the advanced automation features they need, while still scaling at their own pace to better manage transition-related outages and capital expenditures,” said Fayad.

DeltaV IO.CONNECT will be on display at the Emerson Global Users Exchange, Oct. 24-28, 2022 in Grapevine, Texas.

# # #

Media:



• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:

• Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community

• Connect with Emerson via Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. A leader in industrial automation, Emerson helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its Automation Solutions and AspenTech businesses. Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.