IntelliTrans President Speaks on Economic Uncertainty at Transload Distribution Association of NA

Atlanta, GA — October 11, 2022 — IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces that President Ken Sherman will be speaking at the Transload Distribution Association of North America (TDANA) Fall Networking Event in Atlanta on October 24 – 25, 2022. Ken will give a Market Outlook on Tuesday, October 25, at 10:00 AM.

“Manufacturers are challenged with long-term planning that addresses a cyclical trend with consumer sentiment jockeying between positive and negative outlooks,” says Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. "This means that manufacturers must determine what they should be doing to prepare for future disruptions and make those investments. I look forward to sharing my views with the audience at TDANA.”

Ken’s discussion, “How Manufacturers and Logistics Providers Respond to Economic Uncertainty,” will help transloaders, railroads, and shippers thrive during this uncertain economic cycle. Attendees at the presentation will learn the following:

• How the industrial production sector is fairing among pricing challenges and variable volumes. With production at an all-time high, will this be a headwind for manufacturing?

• How transportation rates are affecting shippers. Many truck rates are falling, but capacity remains tight in some asset classes.

• How consumer sentiment creates supply chain bullwhip effect challenges for producers of bulk and break-bulk commodities.

• How are manufacturers handling their inventory planning in this environment.

• How manufacturers are challenged with forward planning and what they can do about it.

• How can the transload industry help manufactures handle these dynamics and win in the marketplace.

• Investments to make now to thrive now and in the future.

The Fall Networking Event aims to bring transloads, railroads, and shippers together in a convenient location while offering thought-provoking content to facilitating engagement among industry partners. TDANA membership comprises North American transload companies, Class 1 and Short Line railroads, and industry suppliers. The organization is the only one of its kind in North America and provides education, networking, and representation to the transloading community.



