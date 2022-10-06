RK Logistics Group Adds Second Livermore Warehouse in Expansion of Services in the Tri-Valley

LIVERMORE, CA – OCT 6, 2022 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, announced it has expanded its warehousing resources for Bay Area businesses, opening a second distribution center in Livermore.

The 75,000 sq. ft. facility is located at 7600 Hawthorne Avenue in Livermore’s National Business Park. It will provide a variety of warehousing and logistics services, including staging and bulk storage of materials and safety stock, inventory management and fulfillment. Customers include high-tech manufacturing, industrial parts and retail goods.

“Livermore is a strategic location for us that is ideally suited to the needs of our growing customer base,” said Rock Magnan, president of Fremont, CA-based RK Logistics Group. “This additional capacity will enable us to provide responsive, cost-effective services as we grow with our customers.”

The new Livermore facility joins a network that has expanded significantly over the past two years. The network includes the 181,000 sq. ft. facility at 7150 Patterson Pass Drive in Livermore, which opened earlier this year; a 269,000 sq. ft. facility at 6753 Mowry Avenue, and a 141,000 sq. ft. building at 7375 Morton Avenue, part of the commercial and industrial business park on the site of the old Morton Salt works. Both are in Newark.

The Bay Area market for warehouse space and workers remains exceptionally tight, Magnan noted. “Livermore is an attractive site for us because we can draw on potential labor resources both in the Tri-Valley and from nearby cities like Tracy, Stockton and Modesto,” he said. “Importantly, we offer the same compensation packages at these sites as we do at our Silicon Valley locations.”

Entry-level warehouse associate positions start at $22.00 an hour with the opportunity for signing bonuses. Candidates with relevant work experience can qualify for a starting hourly wage of up to $25.00.



In addition, eligible RK associates can earn extra pay by qualifying for performance achievement, referral, and retention bonuses, which collectively can add up to $8.00 an hour.

Magnan added that RK works with some of the Silicon Valley’s most successful and innovative companies. Clients include high-tech and automotive manufacturing, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, high value engineered building products, and consumer goods.

RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone. This capability allows local businesses which import manufactured components to take advantage of trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment.

To learn more about employment opportunities at RK Logistics, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/careers/. For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com