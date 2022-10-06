New Executive to Lead Growth in Technology and Innovation at Saddle Creek

Lakeland, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 – Saddle Creek Logistics Services announced today that Harshil Aghera has joined the company as senior director of technology and innovation.

In this role, Aghera will lead innovation efforts to drive continued growth at Saddle Creek. He will oversee the evaluation and application of new and emerging technologies, including automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and vision systems.

Aghera has over 11 years of experience in tech-based operations environments. He has been successful in piloting, implementing, and scaling various cross-functional solutions in his previous roles. Aghera is passionate about leveraging data and technology to solve operational constraints, maximize customer experience and increase associate inclusivity. Previously, he held operations management positions at Amazon, Chewy and REEF Technology.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Harshil,” said Donna Slyster, chief innovation officer at Saddle Creek. “As the complexity of our logistics solutions increases, we are continually exploring new ways to better serve our clients and improve the working environment for our associates. Harshil’s expertise will be invaluable as we seek to strategically apply technology to drive efficient, accurate, cost-effective operations.”

Aghera holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial distribution from Texas A&M University with a minor in business administration.

