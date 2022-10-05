CPC Logistics Solutions Names Marvin Allen as Operations Manager

ST. LOUIS, October 5, 2022 — CPC Logistics Solutions (CPCLS), a subsidiary company of C Logistics, which provides permanent and temporary Class A CDL truck driver and warehouse logistics solutions and services, has announced Marvin Allen as its new operations manager for CPCLS’ new Chicago branch.

In his role, Allen serves as the key link between the company’s sales and recruiting functions. He is responsible for identifying and developing relationships with clients, fulfilling client orders, managing CPCLS’ network of part-time and full-time truck drivers, performing dispatching duties, scheduling and leading branch meetings, and providing reports and ideas for branch growth and improvement, among other tasks. “Marvin’s energy, positive attitude, leadership and management skills will benefit CPCLS and our current and future partners in Chicago,” said CPCLS East Division Manager Michael Trotter. “We’re proud to welcome him to our team.”

Since beginning his career in 2011, Allen has held a variety of roles in transportation and logistics. He joins CPCLS from XPO Logistics where he was the manager of last mile operations, overseeing the daily operations of contract carriers and hiring and supervising employees. Prior to his position at XPO, Allen was an accounts receivable specialist for MoLo Solutions supporting accounting and back-office operations. He has also served as operation specialist for C.H. Robinson, lead claims administrator for Echo Global Logistics, senior account manager for Hub Group, and operations manager for Transportation One.

“Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of working in almost every facet of transportation and logistics, from customer service to dispatch to accounting and more, which has given me a thorough understanding of how everything fits together in our industry,” Allen said. “However, I’ve always been committed to finding innovative ways to support my customers and team members all while developing and growing relationships.”

As one of the preeminent logistics hubs in the United States, CPCLS is targeting Chicago as one of its top markets for expansion. Trotter believes Allen, who has lived and worked in Chicago for most of his life, will play an essential role in growing CPCLS in the area. “I’m confident Marvin’s proven track record of cultivating relationships will take us far in accomplishing our goals for the Chicago branch,” Trotter said. “There is no one who is more suited for this role than Marvin, and I am looking forward to seeing all that he is able to accomplish.”

