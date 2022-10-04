EDRAY- Davinci Micro Fulfillment Collaboration-Inbound Execution on Water to Last-mile Delivery

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, October 4, 2022 – EDRAY, The Collaborative Port Logistics Platform (CPL) for importers and exporters, announces today a strategic partnership with Davinci Micro Fulfillment® to provide real-time inbound container freight management and visibility for Davinci Micro Fulfillment’s micro and fast-forward fulfillment and channel integration service clients.

EDRAY is now providing technology and managed transportation solutions for ocean freight coming into Davinci Micro Fulfillment’s micro fulfillment locations for better inbound controls and workflow management. As a result, customers and fulfillment locations access item and SKU level information for every container, improving supply chain planning and inventory management, and warehouses are better able to plan for labor and management of inbound shipments. Additionally, EDRAY’s products help accelerate cargo velocity and track detention and demurrage fees, enabling better management of these charges resulting in significant cost savings.

The Davinci Micro Fulfillment software platform serves the end-to-end e-commerce ecosystem enabling decentralized inventory management across multiple micro-distribution locations, effective inventory replenishment and last-mile distribution visibility to streamline supply chains and get closer to end customers.

Davinci Micro Fulfillment is part of the ZEBOX AMERICA start-up community, benefiting from leading industry partners, such as EDRAY, that help accelerate the development of these innovative technology companies.

Reade Kidd, CEO of EDRAY, said: “Davinci Micro Fulfillment clients will now have better control of their inbound cargo with EDRAY. Through technology and granular execution, EDRAY and its shipper community are able to make data-based supply chain decisions, increase velocity and improve the overall import supply chain. We’re pleased to begin this relationship with a ZEBOX community innovative start-up.”

Corey Apirian, CEO of Davinci Micro Fulfillment, said: “Partnering with EDRAY, we can provide our clients with precise control and visibility to inbound inventory into the right locations utilizing Davinci’s downstream network optimization tools to effectively cross dock and transfer, and transload inventories into our forward deployed MFC’s (micro-fulfillment centers). This will enable our partners to store less inventory on hand and experience more cost-effective shipping rates, by utilizing our physical location network versus one location which will enable their fast, forward, fulfillment. EDRAY’s execution at the port will ultimately get goods in faster and cheaper, allowing Davinci to take on the middle and last mile orchestration and fulfillment.”

Charley Dehoney, vice president at ZEBOX AMERICA, commented: “This partnership is a great example of how ZEBOX, start-up incubator and accelerator, can help facilitate commercial opportunities between our corporate partners and startups within our community. By partnering with Davinci Micro Fulfillment, EDRAY is further extending its capabilities for top BCOs while enabling its customer base to sell more products faster.”

About EDRAY

EDRAY is a technology driven platform that enables collaboration between cargo owners, drayage companies, steamship lines, and ports. This collaboration improves velocity in and out of ports, increases industry capacity, and reduces unnecessary emissions.

EDRAY thrives in the most difficult part of the supply chain – the final mile at the ports. Through proprietary technology, processes and most importantly – innovation, we work on your behalf with all stakeholders to keep freight moving in the most efficient way possible. With our Destination Management Solution, we act with clean, actionable data as an extension of your Team to reduce time & costs in the supply chain. With our Drayage Marketplace, we provide year-round capacity or as a back-up when your providers need help. Founded by industry veterans, EDRAY understands the challenges of ports and is dedicated to creating the most innovative solutions in the marketplace such as Flow Stacks and Street Turns. For more information: www.edray.com

About Davinci Micro Fulfillment

Davinci Micro Fulfillment® provides an end-to-end solution for partners that access Davinci Micro Fulfillment’s physical location distribution network, which are strategically placed in hyper-local areas.

Brands and retailers are able to utilize forward deployed inventory to fulfill online orders minimizing lead-time and cost. Using proprietary technology, Davinci Micro Fulfillment can optimize all aspects of the eCommerce ecosystem including Front-End Merchandising, Network Optimization, and Order Fulfillment services provided from its micro-fulfillment centers. For more information: www.davincimicrofulfillment.com

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX propels innovation through its incubator and accelerator for early-stage startups from around the world. Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, ZEBOX is especially focused on supply chain innovation in the transportation/logistics and Industry 4.0 realms. ZEBOX innovation hubs prioritize meaningful connections between entrepreneurs and established corporations, maximizing the potential of new technologies from AI to robotics in order to hasten digitalization, automation, and sustainability.

ZEBOX America was launched in February 2021 under the leadership of Charley Dehoney, an established tech entrepreneur known for his transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expertise. To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit www.ze-box.io/en/.

