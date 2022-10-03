MHS/Fortna Appoints Jim Hilderhoff Senior Vice President, Distribution and Fulfillment

ATLANTA, GA (October 3, 2022) – The newly combined MHS/Fortna group, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, today announced the appointment of Jim Hilderhoff as Senior Vice President, Distribution and Fulfillment. In this role, Hilderhoff will be responsible for the global Distribution and Fulfillment business including Commercial, Operations, Software Technology and Solutions. Jim will provide strategic leadership, establish long-range growth goals and drive success in solving our clients’ toughest problems.

Jim joins the company from TPI Composites where he was the chief commercial officer, responsible for leading the commercial and services teams for a ~ $2 billion company. Prior to that, Jim spent 30+ years with the General Electric Company, leading service and technology businesses in both commercial and operating capacities, inclusive of software, on a global basis. Jim’s background also includes an MBA from the Wharton School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Science from Penn State University.

Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, MHS/Fortna, stated, “Jim’s experience and approach to scaling high-growth companies and architecting operational excellence will strengthen our capabilities and take our Distribution and Fulfillment business to the next level of growth.” McKeel continued, “Jim’s background in building and leading world-class teams, as well as his ability to navigate complex business environments is critical as we take our business forward.”



“This is an exciting time to join the organization,” said Jim Hilderhoff. “I look forward to guiding our global teams as they continue to design and deliver next generation omnichannel solutions and supporting our clients through their digital transformation journey.”

About MHS

MHS is a leading global provider of automated material handling systems, solutions, software, and products to leading customers’ fulfillment, distribution, and logistics operations. More specifically, MHS provides project engineering, systems integration, conveyor, sortation robotics, and a range of other products and software solutions.

MHS participates in a large, exciting industry undergoing significant growth and transformation driven by two mega-trends: eCommerce and automation. Against this backdrop, MHS is transforming into a global, high-growth, multinational company, encompassing new product and solution offerings, new geographies, product manufacturing, and best-in-class employee culture.



Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with about 3,000 employees globally, the company has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. MHS has a global installed base of over $6.5 billion for parcel and distribution and fulfillment projects, from small to large, in a variety of industries, including eCommerce, parcel, third party logistics, and outside integrators. Visit www.mhsglobal.com.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support. Visit www.fortna.com.