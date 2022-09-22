Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Garrett Dustin to Service Center Manager in Shreveport, Louisia

Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Garrett Dustin has been promoted to service center manager in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Dustin started his career at Southeastern at the Baton Rouge service center in Louisiana as a front line leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound and outbound supervisor, inbound and pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, assistant manager in Shreveport.



“Garrett has demonstrated his superb leadership skillset in every role he has occupied and I’m confident he will continue advancing our team and mission in this next chapter,” said Austin Winters, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to seeing how his prior experience and exceptional drive will help bolster our Shreveport service center.”



Dustin is excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in Shreveport with his new capacity.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.