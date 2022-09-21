Growing for the Holidays: Radial Announces 17,500 Seasonal Job Openings to Support eCommerce Demand

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, the leader in eCommerce solutions, announced plans to bring on more than 17,500 seasonal associates to support the peak holiday season. Among these openings, more than 15,000 are for positions within Radial’s fulfillment centers in the U.S. and Canada.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Radial is looking to scale its workforce to help brands and retailers’ deliver on customer promises. Based on a recent consumer survey hosted by Radial, it’s expected to be another high-demand period for eCommerce, with 58% of consumers saying they will increase online holiday shopping compared to 2021. Each year, Radial successfully scales its workforce three to four times its typical headcount to meet these heightened demands.

“We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak season,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, SVP and CHRO, Radial. “Each year we scale significantly and are constantly impressed with the work of our associates. It’s a busy time of year, but our teams are focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative, and fun work environment. At Radial, associates are motivated to bring their full, best selves to work every day. With the addition of new technologies and onboarding tools, we are focused on creating the best learning experience and work environments for all associates across our expanding network.”

The future of retail is in eCommerce and omnichannel operations. Over the years, Radial has successfully supported the growth and career development of employees that have started as seasonal associates. Peak season is the perfect opportunity to start a career in a growing industry. Radial is committed to supporting career development for all employees, in fact from 2019 to 2022, 50% of leadership roles filled have been from within Radial’s existing employee base – underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting internal growth and development.

“I began working with Radial in November 2009 for my first peak season and that was a turning point in my career,” said Jose Dominguez, Outbound Lead, Louisville Kentucky Radial Fulfillment Center. “Following that peak season, I converted to a full-time employee and became an outbound lead for a leading beauty brand. The growth opportunities and support from peers and mentors at Radial is unmatched, every team member adds value to the work we do for clients, and I am challenged every day to think differently and approach tasks in new ways. It is truly a rewarding experience to know how important our jobs are to meeting the needs of this rapidly developing industry.”

Fulfillment Positions – at the forefront of eCommerce

With over 25 fulfillment centers in North America, Radial has invested deeply in technological enhancements to improve efficiencies and support associates. Seasonal associates at Radial’s fulfillment centers will be primarily responsible for picking, packing, and shipping orders to ensure packages arrive to customers in time for the holidays. Over the years, Radial has invested in new technologies and automation that help employees carry out their tasks more efficiently and safely. With technology partnerships with Locus Robotics, Exotec, Geek+, and Covariant, associates can be more productive in their roles.

Additionally, to support Radial’s diverse employee base, the company has improved the onboarding process using technology to support Spanish speakers. With real-time translations of learning materials in the classroom, Radial also provides Spanish language options for associates to select as the primary user-interface language of the tool they will be using to receive, pick, pack, or ship orders. Radial is committed to being the leading 3PL company to provide multi-language tools for all employees to help them onboard, succeed and grow in their roles.

Customer Care Positions – providing engaging, high-touch customer service

Customer engagement and experience have never been more important for brands and retailers. This year, Radial has more than 1,900 virtual customer care positions open. Associates that have the necessary skill sets and meet technology requirements set by Radial will benefit from the flexibility of a work-at-home model. The company is looking to bring on qualified individuals to work remotely in Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, with some in-office positions available at Radial’s Melbourne, Florida location.

Customer care is in high demand with the continued growth of eCommerce. Customers today don’t just communicate with a brand over the phone. Email, chat, text, and social media all continue to play a larger role in the way brands connect and that’s where Radial’s customer care center associates shine. From fashion, electronics and more, some of the world's favorite brands rely on Radial’s talented and knowledgeable customer care associates to build and sustain valuable relationships with their end customers. As a Radial customer care service representative, workers receive extensive training on product catalogs, brand rules, and best practices for engaging customers across channels to keep them happy and coming back.

To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings, visit Radial's career page.

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in eCommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business object