Avetta receives international recognition for “brilliant” approach to reduce supply chain risk

OREM, Utah, and HOUSTON—Sept. 20, 2022—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, has been honored with the Gold Stevie® Award in the Supply Chain Management Solution category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

One judge commended Avetta for its unique solution amidst the challenges the industry has faced over the past couple of years, saying, “With all the Supply Chain constraints playing out globally, this product is a beacon of hope from both an economic and sustainability perspective.” Another judge called the approach brilliant, “A platform that makes the entire supply chain adhere to a risk-averse code of conduct. It's a brilliant idea…”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 International Business Awards received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

“We’re thrilled with Avetta One’s acceptance into the market and the recognition it has received, winning two Gold Stevie Awards so far this year,” said Taylor Allis, chief product officer at Avetta. “Avetta One is helping companies create continuity and sustainability in not only their businesses but also their entire supply chains.”

In addition to the Gold Stevie Award Avetta One received in the International Business Awards, Avetta One received a Gold Stevie Award in the American Business Awards®. Avetta was also named the 2022 Risk Management Company of the Year in Tech Breakthrough’s SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards; one of the SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022; and a finalist of the 2022 SaaS Awards in the Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management category.



Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.