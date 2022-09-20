PorterLogic Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Showcase Company

ATLANTA, Ga. (September 20, 2022) – PorterLogic is excited to announce that it has been chosen as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022. A record-breaking number of applicants totaling more than 450 companies applied to be featured at the conference scheduled for October 19-20.

For 15 years, Venture Atlanta’s annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear innovative startups and companies pitch. The numbers speak for themselves: Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and has raised $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

“As one of the Southeast’s premier supporters of startups, Venture Atlanta has been vital to countless startups’ successes. We are thrilled to be a Venture Atlanta 2022 Showcase Company,” said PorterLogic CEO and Founder Jonathan Porter. “We look forward to connecting with other innovative companies and people interested in the rollercoaster world of startups at the conference.”

PorterLogic’s workflow automation software helps brands reduce costs and streamline operations in their supply chain. Our software addresses processes brands have outgrown and unique requirements other systems don’t handle. We enable them to automate manual processes, connect disparate systems and systemize operations with our visual drag-and-drop toolkit.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta organizers predict the 2022 conference will be a sold-out event, with more than 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors and business leaders expected to attend. This year’s Venture Atlanta will take over the Woodruff Arts Center, reflecting the growing intersection of art and technology.

“Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 — it’s our most competitive year yet. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we’re continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th-anniversary event.”

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax and Terminus.

About PorterLogic

PorterLogic helps you reduce costs and streamline operations in your supply chain. Our workflow automation software addresses processes you’ve outgrown and unique requirements other systems don’t handle. We enable you to automate manual processes, connect disparate systems and systemize operations with our visual drag-and-drop toolkit. Flexible, fast and cost-effective, you will go live in weeks and break even on your investment in months.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.‍

