ContainerPort Group Listed on Commercial Carrier Journal Top 250 for Fourth Year Straight

ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a transportation organization specializing in intermodal drayage and logistics, announced today that they have been ranked on the Commercial Carrier Journal Top 250 list for the fourth consecutive year. The company was ranked 81st, an improvement from their ranking of 82nd on the 2021 list. They also ranked among the top intermodal providers on this list after also being named a top 10 intermodal provider on the Transport Topics Top 100 list.

“We’re honored to be recognized again by the CCJ,” says Joey Palmer, President of CPG. “This year we have focused heavily on revamping the driver experience, and it’s fitting that this news comes as we just finished celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. A good portion of this recognition is because of the fleet’s commitment and resilience during another extraordinary year for supply chain.”

Thanks to a score of new services and programs that have come online over the last year, driver recruitment, and the company itself have experienced steady growth. In the second quarter of 2022, the fleet of owner operators grew over 20%, helping CPG provide additional capacity for customers. DrayPal, CPG’s custom mobile app for owner operators, has helped put data and information directly in the hands of the fleet, giving them access and ownership of their day-to-day experience.

In July, CPG announced the opening of Bristol Transportation as the newest trucking brand under the ContainerPort Group umbrella. Aimed at offering opportunities for owner operators and expanding capacity for customers, Bristol Transportation currently operates in three markets, with expansion planned for later in 2022. Combined with CPG’s brokerage division and its growing network of partner carriers, the organization can provide capacity solutions at every port and every rail.

“Our owner operators are really our business partners, as well,” added Mr. Palmer. “Their success is also our success. Together we are working to grow the organization and provide solutions for customers across the country. It’s my belief, as I’ve told our team over the last few months: we are just getting started.”

The Commercial Carrier Journal publishes a magazine and email newsletters that reach nearly 97,000 subscribers across the freight transportation business. They have published the Top 250 list annually for more than 20 years. To view the list in its entirety, visit the CCJ website.

About ContainerPort Group

ContainerPort Group (CPG®) is an award-winning multimodal transportation company that provides comprehensive container drayage and logistics solutions for customers throughout North America. With 50 years of continuous operation, a focus on customer needs, a safe and dependable fleet of 1,300+ independent contract drivers, and a network of over 350 transportation experts, CPG has the tools, the talent, and the experience to move your freight. To learn more, contact us: https://www.containerport.com/contact/