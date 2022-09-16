Chilean startup launches in the US to put deliveries on a greener route

Chilean supply chain logistics startup SimpliRoute is announcing its launch in the United States on September 21, following a successful expansion across 26 countries in Latin America, where it has become the most important routing software optimization in the region.

SimpliRoute uses AI to find the most efficient routes for deliveries for companies of all sizes, from SMBs to retail giants such as Walmart - with whom they have already established a partnership in the United States. SimpliRoute reduces a business’s delivery time and costs while saving energy and waste. To date it has helped clients achieve:

30% reduction in delivery times.

34% reduction in logistic costs.

34% reduction of CO2 emissions.

25% increase in performance of each shipping.

The logistics optimization startup started by putting its routing software at the service of emergency services in Chile, and realized the potential of its technology to improve processes not just in emergencies but to reduce the logistical and environmental strain of deliveries. It is now operating millions of deliveries a year.

In expanding to the United States, SimpliRoute hopes to make a dent in businesses’ carbon footprints, starting with Miami, a city that knows firsthand how environmental change could drastically affect communities. By 2100, its sea levels could rise up to 7 feet.

The launch event will focus on the sustainability goals SimpliRoute hopes to achieve with retailers and the logistics industry, and will also be run by Miami-based VC fund TheVentureCity (who led SimpliRoute’s Series A) and Matt Haggman: award-winning journalist, former Miami Director at Knight Foundation, and Miami-Dade Beacon Council member.

With the leadership of Haggman, the event will lay out a roadmap on how the private industry and the local government can collaborate with each other to boost their sustainability efforts using technology.

The event will take place at TheVentureCity’s HQ at 4443 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, on Wednesday, September 21, at 5:30PM. You can register using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miami-is-carving-a-data-driven-path-to-sustainability-tickets-419177861267