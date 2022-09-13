e-Commerce compliance platform Eurora appoints Walter Trezek as Chairman of the Supervisory Board to fuel global expansion

· With over 35 years of experience in the e-commerce industry - Walter is the Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the UN’s Universal Postal Union, co-chair of Ecommerce Europe and an advisor to the European Commission

· The e-commerce industry is projected to increase in Europe and the US as the cost-of-living crisis pushes consumers to look for lower price points

· EU’s e-commerce VAT package resulted in an additional €18 billion in revenue for the block during its first year. Now other countries, including the US, Singapore and the UK, are following suit; Eurora’s platform can automate compliance with the cross-border trade

· Eurora’s AI/ML-based platform can process up to 5,000 requests per second with up to 98% accuracy at a fraction of the time and price of hybrid or manual code allocation solutions commonly used



MIAMI, US and Tallinn, Estonia (September 12, 2022): Eurora Solutions (Eurora or the Company), a provider of leading artificial intelligence machine learning-based (AI/ML) cross-border e-commerce compliance platform, has appointed global e-commerce executive Walter Trezek as its non-executive Chairman of the Supervisory Board to support the Company’s global expansion.



Walter brings over 35 years of experience in digital commerce and logistics. He is the Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies among 192 member nations and facilitates the worldwide postal system. Walter is also the co-chair of the eLogistics & Taxation Working Committee at Ecommerce Europe, an association representing 150,000+ companies selling goods and services online to consumers in Europe. He is an advisor to the European Commission (EC) on logistics, value added tax (VAT), customs and postal market matters.



Walter was one of the first employees of Stamps.com, the Silicon Valley internet start-up and inventor of the digital stamp, which listed in 1999 at a $3.8 billion valuation. After the successful Initial Public Offering, Walter was invited to become the Head of Technology & Sales at Austria Post, where he contributed to the organization’s restructuring that led to the company’s listing on the Vienna stock exchange.



Eurora’s global ambition

Walter’s appointment aligns with the Company’s plans for geographical expansion: fuelled by the US$40 million Series A funding round in April this year, Eurora recently announced the opening of a central office in Miami, and the appointment of Chris Lentjes, a Pitney Bowes and DHL veteran with more than 20+ years of industry experience, as its US CEO. Before the end of the calendar year, Eurora plans to open an Engineering Hub in Dubai and an Innovation and Research Center in Estonia. The e-commerce sector in these regions is expected to undergo rapid growth. Having almost tripled in the past decade, global parcel shipping volumes are projected to reach over 260 billion deliveries by 2026, or 32.5 parcels per global citizen. Eurora is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth with its full suite of automated e-commerce solutions ready to service players across the entire supply chain.



Walter Trezek, the Non-Executive Chairman of Eurora, comments: “With the growing energy crisis and record inflation rates across the globe, consumers are left with less disposable income, encouraging them to look to online retailers for lower price points. This will add additional strain on postal systems and e-commerce companies which are already facing climbing costs. As noted in the WSJ coverage of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals State of Logistics Report, business logistics costs rose 22% in 2021 as companies worked to adjust to shifting consumer demand. The cost of returns in the US rose by 21%, and the inventory costs increased by 26% last year alone. Record inflation rates will add further strain to an industry that already operates at very low margins, increasing efficiency is an essential element in remaining competitive. I believe Eurora’s AI/ML-based approach can play an instrumental role in making e-commerce leaner, faster and more cost-efficient.”



Eurora’s proprietary AI/ML-based platform

Eurora’s B2B platform can be used by online sellers, marketplaces, logistics and postal companies to automatically create electronic declarations for duties and taxes via simple API integration. It assigns e-commerce products an appropriate HS code. Using AI and ML, Eurora automatically processes 5,000 requests per second with up to 98% accuracy – the highest level of accuracy, speed, and automation available on the market. It operates at a fraction of the time and price of hybrid or manual code allocation solutions commonly used today. Eurora was the first official VAT Intermediary and the first company to issue an IOSS number.



Marko Lastik, the Founder and Global CEO of Eurora, said: “Walter is a giant in the global e-commerce industry. With his guidance and further investment in our technology, Eurora is ideally placed to capitalize on these legislative changes. Our platform can already verify the accuracy of parcel data, and its functionality can easily be extended to verify compliance with transport security or product safety. This might prove a challenge for companies under-investing in their technology, however, many of whom are already struggling to comply with the current regulations.



“Eurora currently has over 250 paying clients, and our software is used to ship more than a billion parcels each year. Everyone, from large marketplaces to small and medium-sized enterprises, needs software capable of providing integrated services, increasing efficiency and making the parcel’s journey seamless – the Eurora platform benefits merchants and postal operators ali