World Distribution Services Linden Announces Additional Peak Season Capacity

World Distribution Services (WDS), a leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions, announced today that it has completed an infrastructure improvement creating over 200,000 square feet of space available at its Linden, New Jersey facility, giving shippers and importers an outlet for peak season volumes.

“We are in a unique position of having a large volume of space available near a major port, right as the traditional peak season begins,” says Dale Young, WDS Vice President of Warehousing and Distribution. “It’s been our philosophy to focus on customer-driven solutions, so we are excited to have 200,000 square feet available to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis that can be used for new contracts, cross-docking, or short-term overflow storage.”

WDS’s announcement comes at a critical time for the industry, as peak season gets underway in August and picks up steam heading into the fall. The intense demand for warehousing space has left many port markets including New York-New Jersey at low single-digit vacancy rates. This lack of availability has pushed customers further inland for storage, which brings additional transportation costs – something that can be avoided by capitalizing on the conveniently located space available in Linden.



The newly constructed facility held its grand opening just last year and features a total of 480,000 sq ft, 90 dock doors, ample parking for trailers, and a 40-foot clear height. Earlier this year, racking was added to improve space utilization and boost the storage capacity, both for un-stackable items and high SKU count inventories. The warehouse also offers traditional transloading, distribution, and value-added services.

WDS’s full-time, experienced team of industry experts can provide a wide array of logistics and e-commerce needs. With a flexible warehouse management system (WMS) and state-of-the-art technology solutions, WDS can help make operations more efficient and provide insight and visibility into logistics activities.

“Our team is prepared and excited for what this space will allow,” added Young. “We have the technology, the staff, and the drive to make this work for new or existing customers as they head into the peak holiday season.”

