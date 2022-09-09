Bastian Solutions SmartPick: The Only Turnkey Goods to Robot Solution

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is excited to announce Bastian Solutions SmartPick™, the result of decade-long research and development. This latest advancement in robotic order fulfillment provides a comprehensive solution that meets operational demands; offering customers faster, more accurate orders while answering companies’ requests for a more reliable solution that can grow alongside their operations. Bastian Solutions SmartPick™ combines advanced artificial intelligence, powerful machine vision, dynamic end of arm tooling, a six-axis robot and seamless software integration to turn a GTP (goods to person) system into a highly efficient GTR (goods to robot) solution.

“When the company presented its first vision-driven bin picking robot at a 2010 national tradeshow, uniform product was presented to the pre-trained vision platform and transported from one stationary bin to another,” said Matt Kohler, Applications Director of Bastian. “Though innovative at the time, that system simply

could not perform in today’s warehouses where adaptability, reliability and speed are crucial. Through efforts to foster innovation, one of the company’s foundational goals, the latest piece picking robots from Bastian can now pick the most complex assortment of products from the back end of a GTP system with 99% accuracy with industry leading throughput.”

Equipped with industry leading AI (artificial intelligence) and machine vision, Bastian’s piece picking robots do not require training to handle current products or new product integration. As new products are introduced, the AI software builds a library of objects it has handled along with optimal picking information. This is shared across the entire fleet allowing the robots to continuously learn from each other and improve the system’s accuracy. The AI directly interfaces with the company’s proprietary intralogistics software, Exacta®, allowing the cells to run with higher autonomy.

Bastian Solutions’ robotics division utilizes years of experience in material handling to design and manufacture intuitive EoATs (end of arm tools) that adapt to a wide variety of product shapes, sizes and surfaces. A specialized EoAT from the company can pick hard-to-handle objects such as small cosmetics and polybags, enhancing the speed and accuracy of the picking process.

As an independent integrator, Bastian Solutions has the experience needed to seamlessly integrate AI-powered robots with automation equipment and software systems to ensure optimal productivity. A carefully connected warehouse can support existing workflows while having the flexibility to accommodate future demands.

Bastian Solutions SmartPick is a turnkey GTR solution that combines powerful AI vision, flexible EoATs, and optimal system synchronization. This order fulfillment system increases picking throughput, adjusts to labor availability, reduces picking errors, allows for 24/7 lights out operations, and most importantly, improves

customer satisfaction.

