DHL SUPPLY CHAIN SUPPORTS COLLEGE STUDENTS AND BROADER INDUSTRY THROUGH FUTURE LEADERS SCHOLARSHIP

DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, today announced it has given more than $85,000 in scholarship funds to college students across the country as part of the inaugural DHL Supply Chain Future Leaders Scholarship.

The DHL Supply Chain Future Leaders Scholarship, given to 17 third-year students studying supply chain or operations, IT/robotics and finance, is part of DHL Supply Chain’s efforts to identify and foster the next generation of supply chain professionals. Each student will receive an award of $5,000 to support their studies for the 2022-2023 academic year. The recipients hail from 11 universities across the U.S. and Canada and all hold leadership positions in their campus organizations and are planning to pursue careers in the supply chain.

“Our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, including the best and brightest college graduates, is core to our mission of providing deep industry and market expertise for our customers. We’re proud to support tomorrow’s supply chain leaders through the DHL Supply Chain Future Leaders Scholarship,” said Tom Fogerty, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at DHL Supply Chain North America. “The past two years have proven how vital the supply chain is to nearly every facet of our lives, and these students will play an integral role in tackling the industry’s biggest challenges in the decades ahead.”

In addition to launching the new DHL Supply Chain Future Leaders Scholarship, the company has made more than $65,000 in corporate donations to support five University Supply Chain Centers of Excellence. The centers were developed to bolster student programming and support faculty research in supply chain.

The DHL Supply Chain Future Leaders Scholarship aligns with the logistics leader’s commitment to recruit top talent into the field. In 2022 alone, DHL Supply Chain’s world-class internship program has provided 271 students with a 10- to 12-week intensive experience, including professional development, a collaborative capstone project, and networking. The capstone project allows interns to work together to solve current business issues, presenting their findings to business leaders at DHL Supply Chain’s North America corporate headquarters. In 2021, more than one-third of students in the internship program accepted full-time positions at DHL Supply Chain post-graduation.