Puma Targets Giant Taicang Distribution Center for Refresh With Manhattan WMS

Leading global sports brand seeks to make gains by optimizing inventory, labor and warehouse efficiency at its largest Chinese distribution center



Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that leading sporting brand Puma, has deployed its Warehouse Management System (WMS), at its 70,000-square meter distribution center in Taicang, Jiangsu Province. This implementation is part of an ongoing project aimed at significantly improving the flow of goods and warehouse efficiency by optimizing its inventory, labor resources and warehousing space more effectively.



As one of the world's leading sports brands, Puma boasts more than 16,000 employees worldwide and has a market presence in more than 120 countries. Following growing business momentum in recent years, coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puma realized the need to address heightened requirements around labor shortages in its warehouse, storage and distribution facilities.



Given Manhattan’s deep experience and market leading position in the warehouse management space, introducing its flexible, advanced WMS was identified as a way to solve Puma’s warehouse and distribution center challenges at the giant Taicang site.



“Manhattan Associates has expertise and rich experience in similar projects all over the world and its WMS has complimented and synchronized well with our business operations since its launch in May,” Mr. Andy Sheng, Head of IT Puma China Limited, commented.



“With the help of the new WMS, the operational efficiency of Puma’s inventory, labor and overall warehouse management have all been improved and we are very pleased with the service and solutions it has provided. The successful deployment of Manhattan WMS has significantly improved our efficiency in the Taicang distribution center, proving that Manhattan Associates is a trusted and reliable partner,” Sheng finished.



Stone Chen, General Manager of Manhattan Associates for Greater China, commented on the collaboration with Puma: “Manhattan Associates has operated in China for 18 years and we feel honored to serve this world-renowned sports brand. Despite the challenges presented by another wave of Coronavirus hitting China halfway through the project, our team ensured the execution of the implementation went smoothly and was delivered on time, thanks to our ‘always on’ blend of remote and on-site assistance,” Chen ended.