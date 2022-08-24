Realterm Acquires Fully Leased Secured Parking and Storage Facility in California’s Inland Empire

Annapolis, Md. (August 24, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of a 5.0-acre secured parking and storage facility located at 13819 Slover Avenue in Fontana, Calif. The well-designed facility in the Inland Empire provides 24/7 access to a safe, secure and fenced property with gated entry and exit points.

This high-

quality facility offers a prime location in the sought-after Inland Empire market which has more than 600,000,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space and a persistent demand for parking,” said Jack Falk, Acquisitions, Realterm. “It is a valuable and unique addition to our portfolio and allows us to continue our commitment to acquiring the most functional supply chain properties in key locations across the country.”

13819 Slover Ave. features a 2,154-square-foot office and a 1,264-square-foot storage space. It offers easy access to I-10, I-15 and CA-60 and is on the same road as, and five miles from, Union Pacific Intermodal.

“In-fill facilities like this in the Inland Empire are increasingly scarce, and demand for these is quite strong, as evidenced by the low vacancy rate”, said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “Given its proximity to major highways and intermodal yards, the property is well-suited for LTL trucking, fleet maintenance, transload, private fleet, EV charging, and warehouse users. Realterm has recently acquired three other properties within 10 miles of 13819 Slover Ave., and we remain bullish on the strength of the submarket.”

Highlights of 13819 Slover Avenue include:

 Land area: 5.0 acres

 Access: I-10, I-15, CA-60, Union Pacific Intermodal and Ontario International Airport

The deal was brokered by Kent Choi at Gateway Business Properties.

An image of can be found here and credited to iStock.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $13 billion in assets across six transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.