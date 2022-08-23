Raymond Releases Expanded Capacities On 4750 Sit-Down Counterbalanced Trucks

GREENE, N.Y., August 23, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation, an industry-leading intralogistics solutions provider, announces new capacity options for its 4750 4-wheel sit-down counterbalanced truck, which focuses on right-sizing equipment and bringing visibility from the iWAREHOUSE® Fleet and Warehouse Optimization System to warehouse tasks. The 4750 is now available with five new capacity options: 3,000, 3,500, 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 pounds.



“With the current state of the supply chain, the need to effectively manage a warehouse and allow an operator to efficiently utilize space, labor and equipment is more critical than ever,” said Tim Rice, product manager supervisor at The Raymond Corporation. “This requires an end-to-endless approach that identifies opportunities for efficiencies at every turn, and with the new 4750 line extensions, warehouse managers have more power than ever to dig into warehouse tasks to find time, labor, energy or dollar savings.”



Designed for exceptional stability, agility and maneuverability, the 4750 is available to help handle loads more quickly and efficiently while optimizing storage capacity. Available in various configurations and options, such as cold-storage conditioning, specialized attachments, and compatibility with the iWAREHOUSE telematics system, the 4750 sets the standard for productivity.



With both small- and large-capacity options, the expanded capacity range offers operations the ability to choose the right tool for the job and Raymond as their total-solutions provider.



The 4750 trucks offer improved productivity and efficiency features for operators, including:

Ergonomic Enhancements to Solve Operator Productivity – Equipped with a spacious, easy-to-access operator compartment, the 4750 line of lift trucks helps operators feel comfortable for the entire duration of their shifts by including a fully adjustable, full-suspension cushioned seat; tilt steering wheel; and ergonomically placed controls for enhanced comfort and productivity.

Superior Stability to Solve Labor Challenges – With an ever-growing skills gap, the need for greater operator confidence is at an all-time high. For less-experienced operators, Raymond’s Performance Stability System™ uses both an active mast control and an active rear axle swing lock to help minimize damage to goods and facilities. The intuitive and easy-to-use controls integrated into the multifunctional display help to increase operator confidence and performance by meeting operators where they are.

Exceptional Maneuverability and Versatility to Navigate Congested Warehouses – As the boom of e-commerce continues to keep operations moving, the influx of new products and processes has left many warehouses with a congested flow of people, products and machines. The 4750 comes with a wide range of attachments, including multiple load handler, layer picker, carton clamps and rotating forks to help enhance the flow of goods through a facility. It also is equipped with Integral Sideshift, which comes standard on all 4750 lift trucks, allowing faster, more straightforward pallet positioning. The innovative Auto Tilt Leveling brings forks perpendicular to the mast with the touch of a button for easier, more confident load stacking and retrieval.



“Labor shortages and congested warehouses are issues across the entire supply chain, affecting everyone from warehouses and distribution centers to truckers and retailers,” Rice said. “The 4750 is designed to help operations optimize their space and serve as a solution to ever-evolving challenges in the material handling industry.”



The Raymond Corporation is committed to getting you the products you need on time. The 4750 has industry competitive lead-times with some capacities available for delivery in just 12 weeks for standard configurations.



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



####



Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.



©2022 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

