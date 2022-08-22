RJW LOGISTICS GROUP ACQUIRES TENTH WAREHOUSE, THIRD WITHIN THE LAST 12 MONTHS

ROMEOVILLE, IL (August 22, 2022) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for CPG companies, announced today the acquisition of its tenth warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date at 816,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art facility represents the latest in the company’s addition of three new warehouses this year alone, with additional plans to expand its footprint another 1 million square feet over the next year. The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to over 5 million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub. This acquisition further solidifies RJW’s ability to service CPG suppliers nationwide, while shoring up warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.

Estimated to hold 68,000 pallets and ship more than 68 million cases annually, the Romeoville, IL warehouse augments RJW’s industry-leading retail logistics operation. By controlling inventory from the strategically-located Chicagoland region, RJW produces economies of scale for suppliers to achieve a fully optimized and efficient supply chain at a lower cost. Through this facility alone, the company will service 175 CPG customers and create approximately 325 new jobs in the Romeoville area.

“The acquisition of our 10th warehouse further solidifies our position to deliver industry-leading logistics performance in today’s unpredictable retail climate,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “Through our one-inventory model in Chicagoland, suppliers reduce overhead and operational costs while producing a more consistent product flow to retailer shelves. This helps them increase in-stocks and sales to gain market share.”

Recognized as a 2022 Green Supply Chain Partner, RJW promotes sustainability best practices that minimize suppliers’ environmental footprints. From its recycling program that averages 100 tons annually, to its Retail Consolidation Program that eliminates an average of 13 LTL shipments per consolidated load, RJW empowers suppliers to drive operational efficiencies and greener practices across the entire supply chain.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on LTL consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.



