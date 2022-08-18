DAT opens registration for DATCON22 user conference

DAT Freight & Analytics announced that DATCON22, the industry’s premier user conference for transportation and logistics professionals, is now open for registration.

DATCON22 will take place Oct. 5-7 in Austin, Texas, and feature a full slate of speakers, networking opportunities and workshops that revolve around the DAT One load board network and RateView, the industry’s most popular truckload pricing and forecasting tool.



Conference highlights:



- 25 sessions covering features in RateView and DAT One, as well as proven strategies for managing capacity, pricing and a more efficient workflow

- Hands-on product labs where DAT experts show how to get the most out of DAT’s products

- First look at new products from DAT

- Networking opportunities

- NFL legend and Emmy award winner Terry Bradshaw headlines the list of guest speakers, where he’ll talk about what it takes to succeed

- For the first time, shippers will be invited to a special summit on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a full day of roundtables, workshops, industry updates and more



“DATCON22 is a true user conference where customers can receive first-hand industry insights and learn how to maximize the value they get from our products,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO. “The benefits of hands-on experience and in-person networking are unrivaled.”



DATCON22 will be held at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin. Early-bird pricing for freight brokers is $995 through August 31, a $300 savings.



For more information about DATCON22, visit dat.com/datcon.