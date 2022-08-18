Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DAT opens registration for DATCON22 user conference

August 18, 2022
DAT Freight & Analytics announced that DATCON22, the industry’s premier user conference for transportation and logistics professionals, is now open for registration.

DATCON22 will take place Oct. 5-7 in Austin, Texas, and feature a full slate of speakers, networking opportunities and workshops that revolve around the DAT One load board network and RateView, the industry’s most popular truckload pricing and forecasting tool.

Conference highlights:

- 25 sessions covering features in RateView and DAT One, as well as proven strategies for managing capacity, pricing and a more efficient workflow
- Hands-on product labs where DAT experts show how to get the most out of DAT’s products
- First look at new products from DAT
- Networking opportunities
- NFL legend and Emmy award winner Terry Bradshaw headlines the list of guest speakers, where he’ll talk about what it takes to succeed
- For the first time, shippers will be invited to a special summit on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a full day of roundtables, workshops, industry updates and more

“DATCON22 is a true user conference where customers can receive first-hand industry insights and learn how to maximize the value they get from our products,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO. “The benefits of hands-on experience and in-person networking are unrivaled.”

DATCON22 will be held at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin. Early-bird pricing for freight brokers is $995 through August 31, a $300 savings.

For more information about DATCON22, visit dat.com/datcon.

