Investor and Entrepreneur Klaus Kleinfeld Gets Appointed as GreyOrange New Board Member

GreyOrange, the global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, today announced the appointment of investor, founder and entrepreneur Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld to the company’s board of directors.

Kleinfeld is founder of K2Elevation, a company that invests in and develops international enterprises in the technology and biotech segment. He has held global leadership positions throughout his career, notably as President and CEO of Siemens AG, where he successfully led the company through a substantial transformation. Furthermore, he was CEO of Aluminum giant Alcoa, where he not only successfully led the company through one of the worst industry crises in its history but also rebuilt Alcoa into a major player in highly sophisticated and globally leading technology areas. He was an appointed advisor to several U.S. Presidents in various roles and served on the boards of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, Turner Construction, Bayer AG, Citibank Inc., Hewlett Packard Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

“Klaus Kleinfeld’s invaluable global experience in leading transformation in innovative, high-tech and high-growth companies will be essential in helping guide the next phase of growth of GreyOrange and will have a profound impact on our future trajectory,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange.

In May, GreyOrange announced $110 million in comprehensive growth financing, which underscores the company’s technical leadership in a fundamental market shift to robot-enabled automated fulfillment solutions.

“There is an urgent and increased need for automated warehouse fulfillment solutions. GreyOrange has a highly differentiated and powerful platform offering an impressive fulfillment software suite as well as both proprietary and 3rd Party Certified Robotic hardware,” said Kleinfeld. “GreyOrange's innovative and unique fulfillment platform is one of the most fascinating I have seen. I am looking forward to supporting this exciting company and its management.”

The GreyOrange fulfillment platform integrates across every node in the fulfillment network, provides adaptive learning and continuous process automation with high resiliency as well as an ecosystem for third-party, robotics and hardware application development. The company’s GreyMatter software utilizes machine learning insights to orchestrate fulfillment operations for the most efficient movement of inventory in a fully integrated, end-to-end solution. GreyOrange solutions can be installed in as little as 12 weeks to transform fulfillment rapidly with minimal disruption to operations.