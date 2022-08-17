Dermody Properties Welcomes Industry Veteran Amy Curry as Partner, Chief Strategy Officer

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired Amy Curry as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer.

Curry brings more than 22 years of logistics real estate experience to the role, where she will be responsible for the growth of the company’s existing and future investment platforms. Curry will advise and support Dermody Properties’ strategic direction and will join the company’s Investment and Executive Committees.

“I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Dermody Properties,” said Curry. “There are many opportunities for strategic growth across the U.S., and I am pleased to help further develop the company’s vision for continued success.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Curry was Executive Vice President for Hillwood where she held multiple regional leadership roles sourcing and stabilizing industrial joint ventures, developments and acquisitions. Before Hillwood, Curry held leadership positions at GLP, IndCor (a Blackstone Company) and First Industrial.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to Dermody Properties,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. “Her leadership talents, extensive transaction experience, personal qualities and professionalism will help us continue to deliver excellence and drive growth nationwide.”

Curry holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition, she has held leadership and board positions with NAIOP, CCIM and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

“Amy’s depth of experience and knowledge in the logistics real estate industry will prove valuable to our team and our clients,” said Michael C. Dermody, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Dermody Properties. “We are pleased to welcome her to the team.”

