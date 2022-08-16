Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires K&K Material Handling, Inc.

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired K&K Material Handling, Inc., the leading provider and servicer of commercial doors and dock equipment in Wisconsin. This acquisition partners Miner’s expertise with a trusted material handling business that brings more than 40 years of local experience. It also expands Miner’s presence in the state of Wisconsin, a top 20 US market as measured by industrial warehouse space and LODEM (Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturers).

“Wisconsin boasts 8 out of the top 50 cities for manufacturing in the country. We are proud to extend our growing dock and door capabilities and services to this customer base. Current supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for local manufacturing to further grow and Miner is ready to help,” said Miner President, Dave Wright. “This best-in-class organization is a perfect fit for Miner, supporting our mission of keeping equipment safe and operational for supply chains across America.”

An iconic name and company in the dock and door industry, K&K Material Handling is the leading provider of dock and door equipment, installation and services to customers across Northern & Central Wisconsin. The company strengthens Miner’s coast-to-coast service, the first of its kind in the industry.

“Joining Miner broadens our capabilities to service our community with an even greater array of solutions,” said K&K Material Handling Owner & President, Craig Kaczorowski. ”I’m enthusiastic for our next chapter as we seek to help businesses improve safety, reduce risk and maintain smooth operations at the loading dock.”

For additional information about Miner and K&K Material Handling visit www.minercorp.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.



About Miner Ltd.

Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, is the facility expert for docks and doors, improving safety and uptime while lowering costs for some of the largest industrial facilities and Fortune 500-class companies in North America. Our suite of proactive MinerCare services makes for smarter, safer loading docks with data-driven solutions. From real-time electronic evidence to equipment monitoring to asset management and expert installations, our mission is to mitigate risk and improve efficiency at the loading dock. Our service footprint includes the largest network of best in class service professionals nationwide delivering superior speed, consistency and results 24/7/365. Learn more at https://www.minercorp.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS, providing services in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors and many critical facility maintenance trades. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.