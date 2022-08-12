HCSS Named to the 2022 BuiltWorlds Project Software 50 List

SUGAR LAND, Texas, August 12, 2022 - HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, has been named to the 2022 BuiltWorlds Project Software 50 List in the Project Management category. HCSS HeavyJob automates tedious tasks so Project Managers can spend more time making profit-impacting decisions. With daily job costing and progress tracking, PMs can know exactly which projects are profitable and on time without setting foot on the job site so they can focus on the projects that need intervention.

“The construction industry is constantly changing due to challenges from the continuing pandemic, rising material costs, shortages of labor and supplies, and uncertainty in the economy, and construction firms need technology to mitigate these challenges,” said Steve McGough, CEO and President of HCSS. “We are pleased that HeavyJob is recognized as a leader in project management software. HeavyJob helps construction firms get better projects because of improved cost analysis, project management, and reports.”

The 2022 BuiltWorlds Project Software 50 List was derived from a combination of direct industry feedback, case studies, and 2021-2022 Benchmarking Survey data results. The survey inquired about leveraged solutions in Accounting & Payment, Business Intelligence, Collaboration & Document Management, ERP, Project Management, QA/QC, and Safety & Risk for construction project delivery. This list illustrates top and emerging project management software solutions being leveraged by some of the largest contractors, engineers, and specialty contractors from around the world.

The BuiltWorlds Benchmarking Survey gives engineering and construction companies the ability to gauge their technology adoption against their peers to identify and prioritize the gaps in their technology stack. Construction businesses of varying sizes were surveyed on topics like project management. BuiltWorlds asked survey respondents to list and rate their company’s Project Management solutions and evaluate them based on ease-of-use, the effectiveness for communication between the office, field, and other project stakeholders; change management; and integration with other solutions.

“HCSS HeavyJob helps project managers and foremen double their productivity so businesses can do more with less," says McGough.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.