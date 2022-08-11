Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

LogiNext Onboards McDonald’s Logistics Partner GrabExpress on its Carrier Integration Marketplace

August 11, 2022
New York, USA and Manila, Philippines- August 11, 2022

LogiNext, a delivery automation platform helping fast food restaurant chains manage their delivery services has today announced the addition of McDonald’s Philippines to its 1-click Carrier Integration Marketplace. As part of this new partnership, McDonald’s last-mile delivery provider, GrabExpress will also be onboarded onto their platform.

This one-of-a-kind partnership will now enable McDonald’s to automatically send delivery orders placed via its McDelivery app and web portal to the GrabExpress platform, to be delivered via a GrabExpress delivery rider.

LogiNext’s Carrier Integration Marketplace is a single click, no-code solution for brands like McDonalds to seamlessly integrate their delivery operations with some of the top delivery and technology providers across industries like Food & Beverage, Courier & Parcel and Transportation.

