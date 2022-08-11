LogiNext Onboards McDonald’s Logistics Partner GrabExpress on its Carrier Integration Marketplace

New York, USA and Manila, Philippines- August 11, 2022

LogiNext, a delivery automation platform helping fast food restaurant chains manage their delivery services has today announced the addition of McDonald’s Philippines to its 1-click Carrier Integration Marketplace. As part of this new partnership, McDonald’s last-mile delivery provider, GrabExpress will also be onboarded onto their platform.

This one-of-a-kind partnership will now enable McDonald’s to automatically send delivery orders placed via its McDelivery app and web portal to the GrabExpress platform, to be delivered via a GrabExpress delivery rider.

LogiNext’s Carrier Integration Marketplace is a single click, no-code solution for brands like McDonalds to seamlessly integrate their delivery operations with some of the top delivery and technology providers across industries like Food & Beverage, Courier & Parcel and Transportation.

Contact:

admin@loginextsolutions.com