Yale wins green award for advancing and expanding lift truck power technologies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 9, 2022) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation has been named a 2022 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics. The award recognizes the company’s growing lineup of lift trucks powered by factory integrated lithium-ion battery power and the Yale Power Suite, a comprehensive range of motive power sources available on a broad lineup of lift trucks.

The win marks the 11th consecutive year that Yale has been named a Green Supply Chain Partner. The company has earned more than 20 green award wins recognizing its decades of experience in engineering and manufacturing electric lift truck technology.

“As sustainability initiatives grow more aggressive and fuel prices see dramatic increases, more businesses are turning to lift truck electrification as a way to meet emissions targets and lower their total cost of operation,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Our aim is to provide a comprehensive set of choices, accompanied by expert guidance to help operations select the power solution that best suits their needs, not only for emissions and cost, but also labor, maintenance and other criteria.”

Most recently, Yale has introduced two new factory integrated lithium-ion trucks with a 4,000-pound capacity, a three-wheel and a four-wheel model. The trucks make it even easier for warehouses to get the critical workhorses they need, while also reaping the benefits of the advanced electric power source, whether they are transitioning from internal combustion engine-powered trucks or lead-acid batteries. The complete lineup of integrated lithium-ion trucks from Yale provides fast charging, a long battery life, zero emissions during operation and no gassing in battery charging or maintenance processes.

In addition to factory integrated lithium-ion trucks, Yale offers a series of lithium-ion ready lift trucks, which allow operations to switch between lead-acid and lithium-ion power using truck controls. The Yale Power Suite also includes:

• Hydrogen fuel cells — Offering ICE-like performance with the maintenance-friendly attributes of electric power, hydrogen fuel cells refuel in as little as three minutes and provide consistent power delivery.

• Lead-acid batteries — This electric power source allows facilities to meet air quality and emissions benchmarks with a low up-front cost.

• Internal combustion engine (ICE) trucks — These EPA-certified lift trucks deliver exceptional durability and power delivery, even while carrying the heaviest loads in high-capacity applications.

The Yale Power Suite’s wide array of options gives operations the freedom to select the power source that best suits them, rather than being restricted to limited choices. Power experts from Yale guide operations through a consultative process to help select the right power option for their unique application.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including a growing robotics lineup, Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.



© 2022 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., all rights reserved. YALE and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.