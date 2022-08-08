CBRE Arranges 75,349 SF Industrial Lease for Boxzooka Fulfillment at 3600 E Dale Avenue in Henderson

CBRE today announced it has completed a 75,349 sq. ft. industrial lease for Boxzooka Fulfillment at 3600 E Dale Avenue in Henderson, NV. This is the company’s first directly managed West Coast distribution facility and its third location in the U.S.

Nicholas Klacik and Kevin Dudley from CBRE’s Saddle Brook, NJ office, along with CBRE’s Jake Higgins, based in Las Vegas, represented Boxzooka in the lease negotiations.

“During the past three years, Boxzooka has expanded its footprint by over 250,000 square feet,” said Mr. Klacik. “With this newest commitment, Boxzooka continues to strategically expand throughout North America in an economically feasible fashion, allowing the company to stay highly competitive in the industry.”

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our operations into Las Vegas,” said Brendan Heegan, Founder and CEO of Boxzooka. “This strategic location optimizes service to and from the LA market, and distribution to the entire western U.S., ensuring we offer the best industry leading bicoastal fulfillment solutions for our clients.”

Slated for completion in Q3 2022, 3600 E Dale Avenue is being developed by Ares. The addition of this state-of-the-art distribution facility will now allow Boxzooka to service the majority of the U.S. market with two-day ground shipping delivery.