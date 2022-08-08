UPS continues investments in lucrative healthcare arm

Parcel giant UPS Inc. is continuing to hone its focus on flexing its package delivery might for hand-picked types of profitable freight instead of larger pools of bulk packages, announcing today that it will acquire an Italian firm that provider global healthcare logistics services.

Atlanta-based UPS said it would acquire Bomi Group, a multinational healthcare logistics provider with 60 temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries and nearly 3,000 employees.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but UPS said it would add those Bomi assets to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America. In all, the acquisition will add more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and four million square feet to the UPS Healthcare global footprint, offering customers access to faster shipping times, greater production flexibility, and offerings to help them attract new business.

“Bomi enhances our portfolio of services and accelerates our journey to become the number one provider of complex healthcare logistics,” EVP and President of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Kate Gutmann, said in a release. “The combination of our two teams will significantly improve our healthcare customers’ ability to continue to develop and deliver life-saving innovations.”

According to UPS, the move is part of UPS Healthcare’s continued expansion of its network and services to meet growing demand – including Bomi, UPS Healthcare has doubled its global footprint since 2020. Recent expansions include newly constructed and soon-to-be-opened healthcare logistics facilities in Germany and Australia, and expanded campuses in Hungary and the Netherlands.

UPS Healthcare also recently enhanced UPS Premier, a parcel tracking service that can prioritize and track critical shipments within 10 feet of their location anywhere in UPS’s global network, the company said.



