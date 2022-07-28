AFS Logistics introduces new integrated technology platform to improve service

SHREVEPORT, La. (July 28, 2022) – AFS Logistics (afs.net), a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, today announced the new, industry-leading AFSmart technology suite. The platform is an integrated package of intuitive, cloud-native tools designed to help clients and carriers make faster, more informed decisions, automate processes and more effectively manage logistics operations across multiple modes of transportation.

The tools within the integrated platform include:

• AFSmartAudit – freight audit and payment (FAP) processing that ensures shippers pay only what they should, with a comprehensive view of freight expenses across modes to uncover and resolve overpayments, billing errors and discrepancies, while identifying new opportunities to streamline processes

• AFSmartTMS – transportation management system that allows users to stop wasting time searching for critical information and instead rely on an intuitive, state-of-the-art portal that fully integrates with ERP systems to manage everyday freight tasks in one location, from creating quotes and bill of lading documents to confirming shipment information

• AFSmartTrack – full shipment visibility that provides real-time updates and analytics for all inbound and outbound freight to equip users with the most informed perspective for critical logistics decisions

• AFSmartClaim – automates the creation, tracking and management of overage, shortage and damage (OS&D) claims for faster, easier resolutions and access to additional LTL coverage

• AFSmartAnalytics – provides a wide range of critical metrics through standard or customized reports, including high-level aggregate data sets and transactional metrics to track lanes, carriers, accessorials, spend, service levels and more

“Today’s logistics professionals face fluid and exceptionally complex challenges, from frequent logistics disruption to complicated pricing models and contractual language,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO, AFS Logistics. “The AFSmart technology suite is a significant investment that helps shippers and carriers by clearly presenting the latest, most accurate information to enable data-backed decision making and easier management of the processes that fuel a company’s logistics.”

The AFSmart technology suite offers a look and feel similar to many popular consumer applications, with responsive, interactive controls, crisp, clear visuals and intuitive navigation and search functions for instant access to relevant data. AFS is actively onboarding existing and new clients to the platform.

”We are particularly excited about the introduction of AFSmartAudit because it represents a critical re-platforming of AFS’s core system and further optimizes our freight audit and payment offering,” says Nathan Johnson, CIO, AFS Logistics. “The new interface offers automated functionalities and full visibility to a host of critical FAP data — including invoice, shipping and billing details — to help users manage freight efficiently and accurately, and make faster, more informed decisions using the leading tech stack in our space.”

With AFSmartAudit, users can quickly and accurately track billing claims and resolve discrepancies and overcharges. The dashboard can be easily configured, without cumbersome and expensive coding, to accommodate organization-specific business rules. Users can receive automated notifications when there’s an issue or rule exception to help them improve planning and customer service response.

To learn more about AFSmartAudit and the rest of the AFSmart technology suite, visit https://afs.net/technology/ or contact moreinfo@afs.net.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and was named a 2022 Top 100 3PL by a respected logistics publication. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.